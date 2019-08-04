Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,961. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Baidu has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,096,000 after acquiring an additional 653,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,130,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 604.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.