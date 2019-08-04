Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 8.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 2,182,019 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 800,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $965.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.