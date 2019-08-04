Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.58 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 293.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

