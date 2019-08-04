Bank of America Trims Apache (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $29.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apache from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of APA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 4,508,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apache has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $103,822,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,280,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 430.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 28.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

