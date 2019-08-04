Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,714 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $217,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after acquiring an additional 703,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,088,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,723,000 after acquiring an additional 323,765 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

