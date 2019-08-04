Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

