Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avon Products (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of AVP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 8,922,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. Avon Products’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avon Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 823,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avon Products by 764.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Avon Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avon Products during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

