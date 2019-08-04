Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Stake Lifted by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble comprises approximately 0.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble by 5,291.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 105,821 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $475.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli downgraded Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.71 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

