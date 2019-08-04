Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Basic Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

BAS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 434,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 311,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $770,565.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Scott Schorlemer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $174,429.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 408,720 shares of company stock valued at $957,191. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 2,249.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

