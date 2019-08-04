BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

BCML traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 10,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

