Beacon Securities Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.18.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 1,923,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,311. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

