Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 943,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 13.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.52.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,533.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,186,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 375,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

