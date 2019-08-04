Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $182.30.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $394,058.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,221,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,847,934.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $1,362,890.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,043. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Beigene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,799,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Beigene by 9.5% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.