Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $182.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.72. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami bought 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane bought 29,442 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

