B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.665-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NYSE BGS traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 4,749,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,417. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.19.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.