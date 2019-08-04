B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.665-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

NYSE:BGS traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 4,749,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

