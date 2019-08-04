BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $39,907.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,724,090,885 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.