BidaskClub Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,414. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

