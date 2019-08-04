BitBay Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, BitBay has traded down 25% against the US dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $47,719.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006340 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

