Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $330.31 or 0.03093160 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Gatecoin and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.92 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.01026172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,928,913 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

