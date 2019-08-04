Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0519 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $536,050.00 and approximately $22,271.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,318,966 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

