Bitcoin Scrypt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $265,195.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

