Bitcore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $854.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $854.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003603 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,941.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02022343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.03055465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00858099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00807071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00593468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00161060 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,750,631 coins and its circulating supply is 17,249,672 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

