BitNewChain Achieves Market Cap of $5.40 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $699.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00811835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006537 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004562 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

