Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.49 Million

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $219.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $209.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $895.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.79 million to $897.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $938.37 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $950.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 274,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,407.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

