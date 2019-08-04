Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 2,161,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.