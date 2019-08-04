Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.04 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

