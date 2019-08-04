Blackmoon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,010.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $1,010.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

