Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of BXMT stock remained flat at $$35.36 during trading on Thursday. 697,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $28,111.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

