Bloom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,614.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $4,614.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01372323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

