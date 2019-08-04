Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares dropped 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 775,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 582,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

APRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,718.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

