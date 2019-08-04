Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.45-0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.37 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.45–0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $1,784,979.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.