Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.14-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.69 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.45–0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,979.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

