Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.14-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.69 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.45–0.34 EPS.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 1,796,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other Boingo Wireless news, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $1,784,979.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,556.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

