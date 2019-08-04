BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Critical Analysis

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BPOST SA/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.94% 34.47% 7.99% JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 8.66% 23.65% 13.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.42 $312.73 million $1.56 5.97 JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $13.39 billion 0.80 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR.

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats BPOST SA/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

