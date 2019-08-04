Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given a $13.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

