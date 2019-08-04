Brambles (ASX:BXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.47

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$13.47 ($9.55) and last traded at A$13.19 ($9.35), with a volume of 954840 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.19 ($9.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$12.70.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

