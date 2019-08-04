Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.17. Brink’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $88.83. 205,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,730. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.