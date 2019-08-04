British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $37.70

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $37.70. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 27,608 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

