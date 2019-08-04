British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,752 ($49.03).

BATS opened at GBX 3,110.50 ($40.64) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,933.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

