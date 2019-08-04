British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,752 ($49.03).

BATS opened at GBX 3,110.50 ($40.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,933.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

