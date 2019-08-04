British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 622 ($8.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 566 ($7.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 500.40 ($6.54). The stock had a trading volume of 4,596,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. British Land’s payout ratio is -1.07%.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter purchased 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Also, insider Tim Score acquired 2,579 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96). Insiders acquired a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,614 in the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.