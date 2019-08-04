Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.26. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 166,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $85,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,785,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

