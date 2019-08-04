Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 55,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,102. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, insider Michael Milos Thornton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 696,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.