Brokerages Set $23.30 Target Price for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Takeda Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

