Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $188,242. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFED traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

