Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $92.50

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 1,265,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,760. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

