Brokerages Set Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Target Price at $34.50

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $367,404.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,069.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6,285.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

