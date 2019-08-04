Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 157,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,159. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

