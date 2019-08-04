Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.028-2.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69. Bruker has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.